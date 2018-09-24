Ramaphosa: Women & children continue to face burden of global challenges
The president says more needs to be done to tackle the major atrocities that continue to take place around the world.
JOHANNESBURG/NEW YORK – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the United Nations (UN) to focus on tackling global problems affecting women and children.
The president made the call while addressing the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the UN headquarters in New York. The event is being held to honour Mandela’s centenary celebrations.
“While much has been done to ensure that the world would never go to war with itself again, the organisation faces more intricate challenges. Over the past seven decades, millions of people worldwide have been killed. Of these, women and children continue to bear a disproportionate burden of these troubles.”
Ramaphosa has called on world leaders to put aside their political interests and end the wars and atrocities that are killing millions around the globe.
He says the summit should see the world's leaders come up with real solutions to major global problems.
“The UN can only succeed to the degree that we as global leaders can provide visionary leadership that transcends our ideological differences and narrow national interests.”
MADIBA STATUE UNVEILED AT UN
While South Africans celebrate their heritage and diversity on home soil, a statue of Mandela has been unveiled at the UN headquarters.
Monday’s unveiling is historic as the late Maida becomes the first person to be immortalised in sculpture at the UN.
The statue was erected ahead of the Mandela Peace Summit taking place as part of the UN General Assembly (GA).
President @CyrilRamaphosa, President of the UN General Assembly, Ms Maria Espinosa and UN Secretary General Mr António Guterres unveiling the Nelson Mandela Statue at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. #UNGA #Mandela100 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/4iuk83RJWK— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018
Ramaphosa together with the help of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN GA President Maria Espinosa pulled the strings that unveiled the 1.9-metre statue of Mandela.
The president says it’s fitting that on Heritage Day in South Africa, in the US Madiba’s legacy continues to be commemorated.
“The father of our democracy is indeed the symbol of our unity, but he’s also the symbol of our diversity as a nation. His legacy of nation-building continues to inspire successive generations.”
