Ramaphosa unveils Madiba statue at UN headquarters
The president says he hopes the 1.9-metre sculpture will serve as a constant reminder of the role Mandela played in advocating for peace.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the late Nelson Mandela will forever hold a special place in the world for his dedication to peace and his legacy of forgiveness.
The president has unveiled a statue of Madiba at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Heritage Day.
President @CyrilRamaphosa, President of the UN General Assembly, Ms Maria Espinosa and UN Secretary General Mr António Guterres unveiling the Nelson Mandela Statue at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. #UNGA #Mandela100 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/4iuk83RJWK— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018
Ramaphosa has told delegates he hopes the 1.9-metre sculpture will serve as a constant reminder to the international community of the role Mandela played in advocating for peace.
“For those of us gathered here at the United Nations, Nelson Mandela will forever hold a special place in our hearts because of his dedication to the service of humanity and the promotion of peace throughout the world.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
-
David Mabuza unveils Adam Kok's statue
-
Madikizela: I didn’t leak Maimane’s intention to stand as WC premier candidate
-
‘SA Express quietly bleeding away’
-
SA authorities monitoring kidnapping of SA man in Burkina Faso
-
SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.