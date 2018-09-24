Ramaphosa unveils Madiba statue at UN headquarters

The president says he hopes the 1.9-metre sculpture will serve as a constant reminder of the role Mandela played in advocating for peace.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the late Nelson Mandela will forever hold a special place in the world for his dedication to peace and his legacy of forgiveness.

The president has unveiled a statue of Madiba at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Heritage Day.

President @CyrilRamaphosa, President of the UN General Assembly, Ms Maria Espinosa and UN Secretary General Mr António Guterres unveiling the Nelson Mandela Statue at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. #UNGA #Mandela100 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/4iuk83RJWK — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018

Ramaphosa has told delegates he hopes the 1.9-metre sculpture will serve as a constant reminder to the international community of the role Mandela played in advocating for peace.

“For those of us gathered here at the United Nations, Nelson Mandela will forever hold a special place in our hearts because of his dedication to the service of humanity and the promotion of peace throughout the world.”

