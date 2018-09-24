Popular Topics
Ramaphosa’s busy week at UN General Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have a busy week ahead packed with nine events and meetings around the assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK - World leaders will gather in New York this week for the annual general debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

It will be the first-time President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the gathering.

Ramaphosa will have a busy week ahead packed with nine events and meetings around the assembly.

First up, he will attend the unveiling of a statue of former President Nelson Mandela before the Mandela Peace Summit takes place at the UN.

Then he'll speak at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He was due to give his address to the UN on Wednesday as part of the General Assembly, but he'll be doing that on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Ramaphosa will attend a ceremony in honour of the Mandela Centenary before attending a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump as is tradition at the start of the UN General Assembly.

