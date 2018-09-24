Ramaphosa’s busy week at UN General Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have a busy week ahead packed with nine events and meetings around the assembly.
NEW YORK - World leaders will gather in New York this week for the annual general debate of the United Nations General Assembly.
It will be the first-time President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the gathering.
Ramaphosa will have a busy week ahead packed with nine events and meetings around the assembly.
First up, he will attend the unveiling of a statue of former President Nelson Mandela before the Mandela Peace Summit takes place at the UN.
Then he'll speak at the Council on Foreign Relations.
He was due to give his address to the UN on Wednesday as part of the General Assembly, but he'll be doing that on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, Ramaphosa will attend a ceremony in honour of the Mandela Centenary before attending a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump as is tradition at the start of the UN General Assembly.
Popular in Local
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
Survey: No party holds a majority in Gauteng ahead of 2019 polls
-
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral
-
EC police investigate murder of 3 family members
-
More arrests expected following Phoenix triple murder, says Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.