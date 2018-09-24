PSA members to continue demonstrating outside ‘unsafe’ govt building
Workers from the national health and public works departments are refusing to report for duty at the Civitas Building, saying it's only 21% compliant with safety regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Public Servants’ Association of South Africa (PSA) say they will continue demonstrating outside a government building in Pretoria, which they claim is unsafe.
The employees are now working outside on the corners of Andries and Struben Streets, while the court decides on the matter.
“The department said employees must work until 1 pm as if they know the building will collapse after 1 pm. It doesn’t make sense,” PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa says.
Unsafe government buildings were thrust back in the spotlight after three firefighters died battling a blaze at a government building in the Johannesburg CBD earlier in September.
It emerged that unions had warned the government that the Bank of Lisbon Building was unsafe, but no action was taken.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
