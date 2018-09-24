Porsche to stop making diesel cars
The German manufacturer says it’ll concentrate on petrol, electric and hybrid engines.
LONDON - Luxury carmaker Porsche is to stop making diesel cars.
Three years ago, Porsche’s parent company Volkswagen became embroiled in a diesel emission fixing scandal.
Porsche’s chief executive Oliver Blume insists the company is “not demonising diesel”, but it’s clear public demands are changing.
Some German cities have banned older diesel cars from their streets and the ongoing investigation into the diesel emission scandal continues.
A German public prosecutor fined parent company Volkswagen R19 billion earlier in 2018 after finding the company had sold more than 10 million cars with emissions-test cheating software installed.
Porsche is reported to be focusing on the development of a fully-electric luxury car.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
