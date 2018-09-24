[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title

Abed Ahmed & Michael Pedro | In a weekend special of Pitchside Podcast, Ahmed and Mike were in Potchefstroom for the weekend tournament of the Women’s Varsity Football. Teams from across SA were represented, with the Gauteng teams making the biggest impact as UJ, TUT and TUKS were three of the four teams in the semis. Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro review a weekend characterised by brilliant football.