[PICTURES] South Africans celebrate #HeritageDay in cultural style
Each year, locals proudly display their various cultures in outfits, song, food and other activities.
JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks Heritage Day in South Africa, a day set aside to appreciate the diversity in culture, language and traditions of all citizens living in the country.
Each year, locals proudly display their various cultures in outfits, song, food and other activities. This year was no different as many have stepped out in style to show pride in their heritage.
Check out how beautiful these South Africans are:
My culture, my pride #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/tpJV00yPVX— Peter soMusa Mabhuma (@slakikapeter) September 24, 2018
#HeritageDay. 😊— IBelieve👽LifeBeyondEarth🔮💉💕 (@Tall_Dyanamite) September 24, 2018
A Whole Full Ndebele Package 🔥😻💕 pic.twitter.com/dZPK6lE28V
Happy #HeritageDay #heritageday2018 pic.twitter.com/E4wPEgnVNi— DADA (@sifisoxaba1) September 24, 2018
Happy heritage day. ❤️#HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/RogjWGIlCH— Sharon Ndaba (@this_is_shaz) September 24, 2018
Ndi Muvenda Mubikwa na ive, ive lavhibva Muvenda a sala!!!!! #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/SWk4z04Pwq— Geologist! (@RATSHILI01) September 24, 2018
Ndingu Mamfene Lisa Jambase canzi sanzana buswayo Hlangov'eliweni uMsuthu#HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/mjLJc5hKwS— Nolonwabo Simthandile Wambi (@Simthandi072226) September 24, 2018
Happy #HeritageDay everyone.— 👑Miss Radebe👑 (@tholakele15) September 24, 2018
From iMpondokazi.
MaRhadebe Mamthimkhulu. pic.twitter.com/hQqI4MjRPx
Ndi matsheloni— Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 24, 2018
Avuxeni
Thobela
Dumelang
Molweni
Lotjhani
Goeie dag
Good morning
Sawubona abantu bam
Have a beautiful #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/1GdydnpZJe
HAPPY #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/hT3u24721A— Sifiso Mkhize (@mkhizesd27) September 24, 2018
#HeritageDay#MyTwitterAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nx1nf95gFS— ♤Markham{ian}♤ (@auto_jhony) September 24, 2018
#HeritageDay another Zulu girl pic.twitter.com/2mv9Biw97J— knockwonder🍑 (@KnockwonderK) September 24, 2018
HAPPY HERITAGE DAY 🇿🇦💕 #heritageday pic.twitter.com/KAvmMGyJIs— Rebaone 👑Reba Maweni (@MaweniRebaone) September 24, 2018
One of the most beautiful dresses I have ever worn— Chulayo M 🇱🇸🇿🇦MommaBear 🐾💙💛 (@ChulayoM) September 24, 2018
Umbhaco , from my mothers side #HeritageDay 😊 pic.twitter.com/fVBZnlfrcu
As we celebrate Heritage Day, we reflect on our diversity &tolerance, our culture & heritage, our wisdom & experiences and most of all our ability to see good in each other. I am proudly South African. My heritage is soaked in my Love for my people of SA#HeritageDay2018 pic.twitter.com/BfdxfTG2UQ— Claudette Sigamoney (@ClaudetteSigam2) September 24, 2018
