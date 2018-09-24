[PICTURES] South Africans celebrate #HeritageDay in cultural style

Each year, locals proudly display their various cultures in outfits, song, food and other activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks Heritage Day in South Africa, a day set aside to appreciate the diversity in culture, language and traditions of all citizens living in the country.

Each year, locals proudly display their various cultures in outfits, song, food and other activities. This year was no different as many have stepped out in style to show pride in their heritage.

Check out how beautiful these South Africans are:

Ndi Muvenda Mubikwa na ive, ive lavhibva Muvenda a sala!!!!! #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/SWk4z04Pwq — Geologist! (@RATSHILI01) September 24, 2018

Ndingu Mamfene Lisa Jambase canzi sanzana buswayo Hlangov'eliweni uMsuthu#HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/mjLJc5hKwS — Nolonwabo Simthandile Wambi (@Simthandi072226) September 24, 2018

Ndi matsheloni

Avuxeni

Thobela

Dumelang

Molweni

Lotjhani

Goeie dag

Good morning

Sawubona abantu bam



Have a beautiful #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/1GdydnpZJe — Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 24, 2018

One of the most beautiful dresses I have ever worn



Umbhaco , from my mothers side #HeritageDay 😊 pic.twitter.com/fVBZnlfrcu — Chulayo M 🇱🇸🇿🇦MommaBear 🐾💙💛 (@ChulayoM) September 24, 2018