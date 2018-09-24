Olievenhoutbosch residents warned of water outages

Level one restrictions are in place with an increase in water consumption as a result of the sweltering temperatures in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Olievenhoutbosch residents have been warned to expect water outages in the area due to restrictions.

The City of Tshwane’s Lindela Mashigo said: “We appeal to our residents to do their part to cut down on their water consumption. Most communities are likely to experience water outages if we consume water without using it sparingly.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)