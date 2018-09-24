Nkabinde’s resignation leads to complaints against McBride being withdrawn

Cedric Nkabinde signed a settlement agreement last week and he withdrew the complaints in exchange for the disciplinary case against him being dropped.

PRETORIA - The resignation of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Cedric Nkabinde has led to at least three formal complaints against Ipid boss Robert McBride being withdrawn.

The investigator had accused McBride of unethical and unlawful conduct in the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Nkabinde agreed to withdraw all of his complaints as well as the statements he made related to those complaints.

These include complaints to the Public Protector, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police portfolio committee.

Cele had referred Nkabinde’s allegations to the committee July which committed to investigating them.

The former investigator says he was no longer comfortable working at Ipid, adding that the settlement was reached by mutual agreement.

The settlement further stipulates that Nkabinde agrees to not interfere with, hamper or frustrate any Ipid investigations.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)