Nkabinde’s resignation leads to complaints against McBride being withdrawn
Cedric Nkabinde signed a settlement agreement last week and he withdrew the complaints in exchange for the disciplinary case against him being dropped.
PRETORIA - The resignation of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Cedric Nkabinde has led to at least three formal complaints against Ipid boss Robert McBride being withdrawn.
Nkabinde signed a settlement agreement last week and he withdrew the complaints in exchange for the disciplinary case against him being dropped.
The investigator had accused McBride of unethical and unlawful conduct in the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Nkabinde agreed to withdraw all of his complaints as well as the statements he made related to those complaints.
These include complaints to the Public Protector, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police portfolio committee.
Cele had referred Nkabinde’s allegations to the committee July which committed to investigating them.
The former investigator says he was no longer comfortable working at Ipid, adding that the settlement was reached by mutual agreement.
The settlement further stipulates that Nkabinde agrees to not interfere with, hamper or frustrate any Ipid investigations.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
-
Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral
-
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
-
Bellville taxi rank remains a no-go area after shootings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.