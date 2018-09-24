Nelson Mandela statue to be unveiled at UN headquarters
Once unveiled, the 1.9 metre statue will be the first time a statue of a person will reside in the United Nations headquarters.
NEW YORK - The Mandela Peace Summit will take place at the un today.
Over 150 speakers from around the world will take part and a statue of South Africa's first democratically-elected president Nelson Mandela will be unveiled.
The 1.9 metre statue is a gift from South Africa to the international community as a symbol of humanity and reconciliation - principles that Madiba stood for and ideas that will be discussed during the summit.
Once unveiled, it'll be the first time a statue of a person will reside in the United Nations headquarters.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former First Lady Graca Machel will be among the attendees.
#UNGA pic.twitter.com/eR9CK5ohtk— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 23, 2018
Popular in World
-
Cosby sentencing is new milestone for #MeToo movement
-
Porsche to stop making diesel cars
-
Trump’s Supreme Court pick faces new sexual misconduct claim
-
Ramaphosa’s busy week at UN General Assembly
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Gunmen kill 24 at Iran army parade, Tehran blames US ally
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.