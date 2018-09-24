Nelson Mandela statue to be unveiled at UN headquarters

Once unveiled, the 1.9 metre statue will be the first time a statue of a person will reside in the United Nations headquarters.

NEW YORK - The Mandela Peace Summit will take place at the un today.

Over 150 speakers from around the world will take part and a statue of South Africa's first democratically-elected president Nelson Mandela will be unveiled.

The 1.9 metre statue is a gift from South Africa to the international community as a symbol of humanity and reconciliation - principles that Madiba stood for and ideas that will be discussed during the summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former First Lady Graca Machel will be among the attendees.