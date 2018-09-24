Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting

It's understood two men on a motorcycle shot the man who was driving on Van Buuren Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of a man in Bedfordview who was shot by two unknown criminals on Monday afternoon.

The circumstances behind the murder are currently unknown but an investigation is underway.

The police's André de Jager said: “Two suspects on one motorcycle stopped next to him and they shot him through the window. The victim then tried to run away but succumbed to his injuries. Bedfordview police have opened a murder docket and an investigation is ongoing.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)