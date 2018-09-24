Madikizela: I didn’t leak Maimane’s intention to stand as WC premier candidate

The DA is currently conducting a probe to find out how leader Mmusi Maimane’s intention to stand as Western Cape premier candidate was leaked to the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has accused the party of invading his privacy after requesting him to hand over his electronic devices.

Maimane has since withdrawn his intention to succeed incumbent Helen Zille.

The investigation is being headed up by the DA’s legal commission chair Glynnis Breytenbach.

Madikizela says he supports the probe but refuses to turn over his devices.

“I have very private information on my electronic devices and I don’t want that information to be used by people for ulterior motives. So, I don’t have to prove to anyone that I’m not leaking.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)