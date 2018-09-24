Mabuza calls for national unity on Heritage Day

He says the divisions of the past have been rearing their ugly heads to threaten national unity.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has urged the country to unite in celebration of Heritage Day.

Mabuza addressed a large crowd in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon during the official Heritage Day celebration.

He says the divisions of the past have been rearing their ugly heads to threaten national unity.

“It is understandable that human beings are prone, in times of national strife, in times of bitter socio-economic hardship, in times of hard debates about land reform, to retreat easily into narrow nationalist, racial and ethnic enclaves.

“However, I stand in front of you on this day to state with conviction that this path we have chosen, is the correct one. It is the path that will unite our nation and one that will help us to forge a common nationhood.”

Earlier, Mabuza unveiled the statue of the leader of the Griqua people Adam Kok in Kokstad.

Acting President David Mabuza unveils Adam Kok III Statue and the Adam Kok Municipal Building during the National Heritage Day celebrations at Kokstad in the KwaZulu-Natal Province. #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/8ehxWMhQSw — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018

