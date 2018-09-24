Lying to the pastor? Our Perfect Wedding bride raises eyebrows
Sunday night's episode showcased the union between James and Cecilia Nwose, who got married just eight months after meeting each other.
JOHANNESBURG - Thou shalt not lie. That's a basic commandment written in the Holy Scriptures, but it's a scripture the bride from Sunday night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) seems to have forgotten.
James is a Nigerian businessman who asked Cecilia out on a date when they met at church, while Cecilia is hoping to strike it lucky for the third time as she married husband number three.
Things did not get off to a good start for the couple as lobola negotiations on the day before the wedding almost brought everything crashing down.
Eventually, lobola was paid and everything was sorted - or so everyone thought.
The wedding day came and everyone was happy and ready to see Cecilia walk down the aisle for the third time. The big shock came at the altar when the bride tipped her uncle off to lie to the pastor and tell them that lobola had been paid in full, much to the amazement of audiences across the country.
#opw pic.twitter.com/TdOXX0PZJh— 17 September🎂🍼 (@MluZondo7) September 23, 2018
CORRUPTION!!! 😖😖😖 #opwmzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/5JxzkvZJd5— SAComedyFan1 (@SandytSandy) September 23, 2018
This one knows gore ba yaka 😂😂🤣 #OPW pic.twitter.com/pQetSm9eau— Wendy (@Monalisamawe) September 23, 2018
No matter how in love you are with someone, DO NOT EVER allow them to disrespect your culture! Imvelaphi yakho leyo, respect it so someone else can too. #OPW #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/QxxYz84jUS— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) September 23, 2018
Lying in front of phambi kwebandla 👀, maybe they forgot to google lobola #opwmzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/o69ZM5BoiF— rubired_07🌻 (@RubiRed_07) September 23, 2018
The perfect look you put after you told your uncle to tell the pastor that the groom has paid lobola when he has not. Gangsta.#OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qq9qT0K9A5— K.M.G. Sebokolodi (@Theodialect) September 23, 2018
#opw which woman on earth wouldn't want a man to pay lobola for her? I dont know bow other countries but I know Botswana and South African men pay lobola and they are proud of it. As a tswana woman, she should have not lied about lobala, its not a good look on us tswanas pic.twitter.com/truatPcnCa— Mmabatho (@Mmabatho93) September 23, 2018
The #OPW crew doesn't give a damn, they did not edit out the lying part....— M A T I M B A (@Matimber_becks) September 23, 2018
#OPW lol camera man wa OPW is serious about his job...he filims everything even the secrets 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dc0A5QKJ8d— Morwesi Makola (@Morwesislenda) September 23, 2018
I have no words... can we respect ourselves and where we and our people come from? On the even of SA’s Heritage Day nogaal!!!!!! #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/ioBtPW3ZwX— Boitumelo wa Morgan (@WaBoitumelo) September 23, 2018
