Lying to the pastor? Our Perfect Wedding bride raises eyebrows

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lying to the pastor? Our Perfect Wedding bride raises eyebrows

Sunday night's episode showcased the union between James and Cecilia Nwose, who got married just eight months after meeting each other.

James and Cecilia Nwose's wedding. Picture: @MzansiMagic/Twitter.
James and Cecilia Nwose's wedding. Picture: @MzansiMagic/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thou shalt not lie. That's a basic commandment written in the Holy Scriptures, but it's a scripture the bride from Sunday night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) seems to have forgotten.

The episode showcased the union between James and Cecilia Nwose, who got married just eight months after meeting each other.

James is a Nigerian businessman who asked Cecilia out on a date when they met at church, while Cecilia is hoping to strike it lucky for the third time as she married husband number three.

Things did not get off to a good start for the couple as lobola negotiations on the day before the wedding almost brought everything crashing down.

Eventually, lobola was paid and everything was sorted - or so everyone thought.

The wedding day came and everyone was happy and ready to see Cecilia walk down the aisle for the third time. The big shock came at the altar when the bride tipped her uncle off to lie to the pastor and tell them that lobola had been paid in full, much to the amazement of audiences across the country.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA