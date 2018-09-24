Popular Topics
Go

Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim

It's understood the man tried to flee to Zimbabwe after he was taken to hospital along with passengers for treatment.

FILE: A bus crash on the N1 South, 20km south of Polokwane on 21 September 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
FILE: A bus crash on the N1 South, 20km south of Polokwane on 21 September 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The driver of the bus which overturned in Limpopo on Friday killing at least nine people has been arrested.

It's understood the man tried to flee to Zimbabwe after he was taken to hospital along with passengers for treatment.

Police say he was found hiding inside a goods trailer of a vehicle which was travelling to the neighbouring country.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “As the process of intensive investigations by police was unfolding - especially on the possible cause of that accident - [the driver] disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beitbridge port of entry. The police were notified and he was subsequently arrested.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

