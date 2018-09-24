Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim
It's understood the man tried to flee to Zimbabwe after he was taken to hospital along with passengers for treatment.
JOHANNESBURG - The driver of the bus which overturned in Limpopo on Friday killing at least nine people has been arrested.
Police say he was found hiding inside a goods trailer of a vehicle which was travelling to the neighbouring country.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “As the process of intensive investigations by police was unfolding - especially on the possible cause of that accident - [the driver] disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beitbridge port of entry. The police were notified and he was subsequently arrested.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
