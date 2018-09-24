‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated in SA schools’
This comes in the wake of a series of incidents involving learners and teachers at schools across the country.
CAPE TOWN – The government is calling on civil society and stakeholders to address escalating levels of violence in schools.
In Manenberg, a pupil was allegedly stabbed by a teacher last Wednesday.
In George in the Southern Cape, a similar incident occurred a week ago.
The government reiterates that lawlessness will not be tolerated in South African schools.
It’s appealed to parents to play their role in ensuring children are disciplined at schools.
Acting government communications head Phumla Williams says violent behaviour at schools by learners cannot be tolerated.
“Solutions to the challenges that we face of violence in schools cannot only be derived from the schools alone, but it also requires the society as a whole.”
Centre for Child Law's Professor Ann Skelton says a holistic approach is needed to solve the problem.
“Families and communities must be brought into this to try and understand what the problems are, and young people themselves to try and come up with solutions.”
Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers Union has laid the blame for the apparent spike in school violence on the Education Department and is calling for security to be beefed at high-risk schools.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
