'KZN Metrorail operations will not resume until it is safe to do so'

Prasa says it’s been forced to shut down all Metrorail services due to vandalism.

Umlazi SAPS opened a case of public violence following damage to property during protest action by about 1,000 protesters at Umlazi Railway Station. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal says operations in the province will not resume until it is safe to do so.

Prasa says it’s been forced to shut down all Metrorail services due to vandalism.

The railway agency says it will now have to cough up over R8 million after the Umlazi train station was vandalised allegedly by angry commuters and four cars were torched in Durban.

Provincial spokesperson Zama Nomganga said: “There’s an element of criminality, vandalism, theft, train hijacking, and our crew getting assaulted. Until the Friday incident, we almost lost about 12 lives at the Umlazi station.”

Meanwhile, The United Transport and Allied Trade Union is calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to investigate the people who’ve been vandalising trains in KZN.

Untu says it supports the Prasa’s decision to shut down all Metrorail services for the safety of its members who have been victimised.

The union's general secretary Steve Harris says the police minister must prioritise the volatile situation.

“This is why we’ve called on government, specifically the minister of police, to get an expert team together to investigate who’s been behind the setting alight of those coaches. The incident that happened in Umlazi is totally unacceptable to us and we cannot allow our constituents to continue to drive under those circumstances.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

