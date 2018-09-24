Joburg EMS urges motorists to be extra vigilant as long weekend ends

At least three people have been killed in the last few hours.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is calling for extra vigilance on Gauteng's roads as thousands of residents return to the province at the end of the long weekend.

One accident happened on the Golden Highway in Lenasia south where a person was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road.

EMS’ Robert Mulaudzi says both motorists, passengers and pedestrians need to be vigilant at all times.

“Another patient was confirmed dead after our resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle when he was trying to cross the Golden Highway.”

