It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'

Not all locals are savouring the idea of a braai, which is not a form of leisure unique to South Africa, over the celebration of heritage.

Traditional Dancers at the Heritage Day celebrations at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, North West in 2014. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While 24 September is known as Heritage Day in South Africa, offering many across the country the chance to appreciate the diversity in culture, language and traditions of all citizens, some now recognise the day as Braai Day.

According to the official Braai Day website, the initiative calls 'on all South Africans to unite around fire, likening to annual celebrations cherished by other leading nations of the world; Thanksgiving for Americans, St Patricks Day for the Irish, Bastille Day for the French and Australia Day for Australians'.

"This is a noble cause, which will contribute to strengthening South Africa as a nation through this act of nation-building and social cohesion," it states.

However, not all locals are savouring the idea of a braai, which is not a form of leisure unique to South Africa, over the celebration of heritage.

Debates are raging on social media over what some are calling a dilution of people's culture over braaing.

What are your thoughts on this?

