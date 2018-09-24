It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
Not all locals are savouring the idea of a braai, which is not a form of leisure unique to South Africa, over the celebration of heritage.
JOHANNESBURG - While 24 September is known as Heritage Day in South Africa, offering many across the country the chance to appreciate the diversity in culture, language and traditions of all citizens, some now recognise the day as Braai Day.
According to the official Braai Day website, the initiative calls 'on all South Africans to unite around fire, likening to annual celebrations cherished by other leading nations of the world; Thanksgiving for Americans, St Patricks Day for the Irish, Bastille Day for the French and Australia Day for Australians'.
"This is a noble cause, which will contribute to strengthening South Africa as a nation through this act of nation-building and social cohesion," it states.
However, not all locals are savouring the idea of a braai, which is not a form of leisure unique to South Africa, over the celebration of heritage.
Debates are raging on social media over what some are calling a dilution of people's culture over braaing.
What are your thoughts on this?
They don't have a heritage to celebrate so they made it #BraaiDay pic.twitter.com/wTSsrE9B79— Call me Ziezy (@anka_bane2) September 24, 2018
Celebrating proudly our Heritage today with a typical "braai"...for ALL SOUTH AFRICANS ....AND a better future! #ProudlySouthAfrican #HeritageDay #BraaiDay #future pic.twitter.com/u3LYQVXPMS— Siegies on Huguenot (@SiegiesHuguenot) September 24, 2018
It's not #BraaiDay https://t.co/lOYNsflFlx— Babes WePetition (@Neli_Ngqulana) September 24, 2018
It's #HeritageDay not #BraaiDay. Ningazophapha LA hawu.— Sandy (@sandie_queen) September 24, 2018
For the rich today it's #BraaiDay for the poor who can't afford meet it's #HeritageDay or just another day at the robbots marketing— Certified Nomejent 🇿🇦🇱🇸🇸🇿 (@Comrade_Zima) September 24, 2018
Ah, good old #HeritageDay in South Africa where different groups fight each other on social media about whether it’s #HeritageDay or #BraaiDay!— Mark Palmer (@MarkPalmerComic) September 24, 2018
Basically it’s Happy #BraaiDay 🇿🇦 https://t.co/2Xus7FpHBS— NT (@nicolatheron) September 24, 2018
Black People using #BraaiDay instead of #HeritageDay like attention. pic.twitter.com/WR8puIvZgO— 4Shades (@Siya_TheSMG) September 24, 2018
Stop yepping. Boycott all stores referrring to #HeritageDay as #BraaiDay until they sober up from their capitalist arrogance— Vuyo (@british_umpire) September 24, 2018
All these folks having a go at #BraaiDay and #HeritageDay— Jon Gericke (@JonGericke) September 24, 2018
If only they had listened to my @SAfmRadio show on Saturday night.
It’s not #BraaiDay it’s #HaritageDay 😏— King Seth II 🤴🏾 (@TumisangSA) September 24, 2018
#HeritageDay my opinion on heritage is that one should define his/ her own heritage. If our fellow coloreds& Whites chooses braai as their heritage then who are we to enforce a diff one they are unfamiliar with? Let us all enjoy it the way that embraces our Africanness— Nomapha Selani (@Nomapha) September 21, 2018
Today is the public holiday. I don't like this idea of #BraaiDay but I can not force people to celebrate what they don't believe in. Myself I'm celebrating my heritage. #HeritageDay.— my wife and kids (@Fx_pips_blues) September 24, 2018
