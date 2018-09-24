Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA

Acting President David Mabuza will lead the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Government officials, struggle stalwarts and ordinary South Africans are on Monday celebrating Heritage Day.

This year’s theme is ‘Advancing Transformation of South Africa's Heritage Landscape’.

Acting President David Mabuza will lead the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

His spokesperson Thami Ngwenya says: “He will also officiate the renaming of the municipal building and unveil the statue of Adam Kok III who is a revered Griqua leader.”

In Gauteng, Premier David Makhura will address a heritage carnival in Tshwane where organisers expect 30,000 people to take part in a six-kilometre walk from Fountains Valley to the Union Buildings.

In Johannesburg, the city will pay tribute to Letta Mbulu, the 75-year-old jazz singer on her birthday.

A Heritage Blue Plaque will be unveiled at her family home in Soweto at 11 am, followed by a tribute concert at Orlando Communal Hall with performances by friends from the music industry.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)