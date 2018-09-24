Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA

Acting President David Mabuza will lead the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Traditional Dancers at the Heritage Day celebrations at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, North West in 2014. Picture: GCIS.
Traditional Dancers at the Heritage Day celebrations at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, North West in 2014. Picture: GCIS.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government officials, struggle stalwarts and ordinary South Africans are on Monday celebrating Heritage Day.

This year’s theme is ‘Advancing Transformation of South Africa's Heritage Landscape’.

Acting President David Mabuza will lead the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

His spokesperson Thami Ngwenya says: “He will also officiate the renaming of the municipal building and unveil the statue of Adam Kok III who is a revered Griqua leader.”

In Gauteng, Premier David Makhura will address a heritage carnival in Tshwane where organisers expect 30,000 people to take part in a six-kilometre walk from Fountains Valley to the Union Buildings.

In Johannesburg, the city will pay tribute to Letta Mbulu, the 75-year-old jazz singer on her birthday.

A Heritage Blue Plaque will be unveiled at her family home in Soweto at 11 am, followed by a tribute concert at Orlando Communal Hall with performances by friends from the music industry.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA