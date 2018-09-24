Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA
Acting President David Mabuza will lead the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Government officials, struggle stalwarts and ordinary South Africans are on Monday celebrating Heritage Day.
This year’s theme is ‘Advancing Transformation of South Africa's Heritage Landscape’.
His spokesperson Thami Ngwenya says: “He will also officiate the renaming of the municipal building and unveil the statue of Adam Kok III who is a revered Griqua leader.”
In Gauteng, Premier David Makhura will address a heritage carnival in Tshwane where organisers expect 30,000 people to take part in a six-kilometre walk from Fountains Valley to the Union Buildings.
In Johannesburg, the city will pay tribute to Letta Mbulu, the 75-year-old jazz singer on her birthday.
A Heritage Blue Plaque will be unveiled at her family home in Soweto at 11 am, followed by a tribute concert at Orlando Communal Hall with performances by friends from the music industry.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
