Greenpeace Africa hoping for a successor as ‘competent’ as Molewa

JOHANNESBURG - Greenpeace Africa says it hopes Edna Molewa's successor will be as committed to the environment as she was.

The organisation says the late environmental affairs minister was a true climate champion in South Africa and the international community.

Molewa passed away on Saturday in a Pretoria hospital.

Greenpeace spokesperson Olive Meth says: “We had worked quite extensively with her and her leadership was visible to the Department of Environmental Affairs. We hope a more competent person will carry on the vision within the department.”

SPECIAL STATE FUNERAL

Molewa's family has proposed that she be given a state funeral on 6 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since announced a period of mourning and has ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast.

Meanwhile, Tributes have continued to pour in for the minister with the Congress of the People (Cope) adding its voice to commemorating her life.

Cope’s Papi Kganare said the country has suffered a loss in Molewa as she was one of the leaders who shaped the course of history with her activities in the African National Congress (ANC) while fighting against apartheid.

Kganare said they’re grieving with Molewa’s family and loved ones.

“Her contribution towards the achievement of freedom is unparalleled. What people don’t know about her is that she spent more than six months in detention because of ANC activities in the 80s.”