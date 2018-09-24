Civitas building in PTA ‘safe’ for workers, says Health Dept
Employees affiliated to the PSA have refused to occupy that building claiming that it meets just 20% of the necessary safety regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department says there's no reason to believe the Civitas Building in Pretoria is unsafe for workers.
Employees affiliated to the Public Servants' Association of South Africa (PSA) have refused to occupy that building claiming that it meets just 20% of the necessary safety regulations.
Many of them have since resorted to working outside the building on the corners of Andries and Struben Streets while the matter is heard in the Labour Court.
However, the department's Popo Maja insists the building is safe.
“The matter is before the courts and we are waiting for the courts to guide us. From our view, the building has never ever been declared inhabitable, it has never been condemned, and we are happy that the matter is before the courts so that the courts can guide us.”
The safety of government buildings has come into sharp focus over the past few weeks after the Lisbon Bank building caught fire in the Johannesburg city centre claiming the lives of three firefighters.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
