Global Touring Cars deliver spectacular racing
Motorsport enthusiasts in their numbers flocked to the Killarney International Raceway to see national championship racing categories in action.
CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway was the place to be this weekend as Sasol's Global Touring Cars delivered spectacular racing.
Motorsport enthusiasts in their numbers flocked to the circuit to see national championship racing categories in action.
Engen Audi's Michael Stephen put up a fierce performance to fight off his competitors during both Sasol GTC races.
Engen Audi's Michael Stephen sign fans' pictures after winning Sasol GTC races.
He says despite topping the 2018 championship standings, he's still working hard to secure victory during the last race of the year.
“You never give up, you never stop working until it’s signed, sealed and done. So, we will go back home now, work on the car and make all the preparations to wrap it up at Zwartkops [Raceway]."
Gennaro Bonafede with Sasol’s Senior Manager Marketing and Public Affairs, Christopher Kabosha hands Michael Stephen a trophy after winning Sasol GTC races. Pictures: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
His teammate Simon Moss took second place during both GTC races of the day.
RSC Racing Teams' Michael van Rooyen ended third during the first race and Sasol BMW's Gennaro Bonafede swopped places with him during the second race.
The final 2018 championship race will take place at Zwartkops Raceway in October.
