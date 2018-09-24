Family demands answers after man dies at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital
Rudolph Loobba allegedly took his own life in the hospital's psychiatric ward earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of a man who died in the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus are looking for answers about the circumstances around his death.
Rudolph Loobba allegedly took his own life in the hospital's psychiatric ward earlier this month.
Hospital management says investigations by the police and the mental health review board are underway.
Loobba’s friend Johan Le Grange has questioned how his friend could have died in a psychiatric ward which should have been under high surveillance.
“My question is where were the nurses and staff that were on duty when he actually handed himself? Surely someone was supposed to monitor the patients.”
The hospital’s acting CEO Jatin Ganda, who was appointed just two weeks ago, says part of an investigation launched by the department is whether Loobba killed himself.
“The mental health review board will give us an independent opinion as to whether there is a deficit in the unit or not.”
According to the Democratic Alliance in the province, there are currently 43 psychiatric patients at the hospital with only four nurses on duty and no full-time psychiatrist.
Ganda says at this stage, they cannot confirm or deny this.
At the same time, management at the hospital says the psychiatric unit will be audited to determine the circumstances around Loobba’s death.
Ganda says the hospital is a tough space.
“There are a lot of limitations and pressures. You must remember this is an 800-bed hospital, covering a catchment of close to two million people.”
The facility has also recently been in the news for a klebsiellosis outbreak, which killed six babies.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
-
Nkabinde’s resignation leads to complaints against McBride being withdrawn
-
Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral
-
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.