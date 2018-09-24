Erykah Badu urges fans to always love, grow & evolve

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Erykah Badu urges fans to always love, grow & evolve

The singer performed at the DStv Delicious Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday.

US singer-songwriter Erykah Badu speaks to media after performing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
US singer-songwriter Erykah Badu speaks to media after performing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - US musician Erykah Badu says she feels great when she performs.

The singer performed at the DStv Delicious Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday.

Badu performed to almost 18,000 cheering fans on Sunday, and she urged them to always love, grow and evolve.

Badu says she appreciates the good energy and reception she received at this year’s festival.

“I was especially happy to share. There were so much love and appreciation.”

Her two-hour set featured most of her greatest hits, which had fans singing along to every song.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA