Erykah Badu urges fans to always love, grow & evolve

The singer performed at the DStv Delicious Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - US musician Erykah Badu says she feels great when she performs.

Badu performed to almost 18,000 cheering fans on Sunday, and she urged them to always love, grow and evolve.

Badu says she appreciates the good energy and reception she received at this year’s festival.

“I was especially happy to share. There were so much love and appreciation.”

Her two-hour set featured most of her greatest hits, which had fans singing along to every song.