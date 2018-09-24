Edna Molewa to be laid to rest next week
Her brother Fana Mmeti says she will be laid to rest in the first week of October to give South Africans enough time to mourn her.
JOHANNESBURG - Late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will be laid to rest an official state funeral.
Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital on Saturday.
Her brother Fana Mmeti says the family is aware that she belonged to all South Africans.
He says she will be laid to rest in the first week of October to give South Africans enough time to mourn her.
“As the family, we have agreed that we’re going to bury her on 6 October.”
Chairperson of the environmental affairs committee Philemon Mapulane says she played a pivotal role in the adoption of the historic climate change agreement in 2015, known as the Paris Agreement.
“The Paris Agreement that we have and that is celebrated throughout the world will help the world transition from a high carbon intensity economy to a low-carbon economy.”
Several leaders are expected to pay a visit to the late minister's home while the country is in a period of national mourning.
Popular in Local
-
‘SA Express quietly bleeding away’
-
Losi: State capture, corruption behind looming SABC job cuts
-
SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
-
Nkabinde’s resignation leads to complaints against McBride being withdrawn
-
Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA
-
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.