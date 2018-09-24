Edna Molewa to be laid to rest next week

Her brother Fana Mmeti says she will be laid to rest in the first week of October to give South Africans enough time to mourn her.

JOHANNESBURG - Late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will be laid to rest an official state funeral.

Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital on Saturday.

Her brother Fana Mmeti says the family is aware that she belonged to all South Africans.

He says she will be laid to rest in the first week of October to give South Africans enough time to mourn her.

“As the family, we have agreed that we’re going to bury her on 6 October.”

Chairperson of the environmental affairs committee Philemon Mapulane says she played a pivotal role in the adoption of the historic climate change agreement in 2015, known as the Paris Agreement.

“The Paris Agreement that we have and that is celebrated throughout the world will help the world transition from a high carbon intensity economy to a low-carbon economy.”

Several leaders are expected to pay a visit to the late minister's home while the country is in a period of national mourning.