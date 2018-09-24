Demi Lovato seen in public for first time since entering rehab

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker was photographed out and about near the rehab facility she is currently residing in, nearly two months after her near-fatal overdose.

LONDON - Demi Lovato has been spotted out in public for the first time since entering rehab, nearly two months after her near-fatal overdose.

She was seen talking to a lady with a coffee in hand and she couldn’t stop smiling, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, a source previously insisted Lovato is “working hard on bettering herself” whilst in rehab.

An insider said: “She’s working very hard on bettering herself and staying on the right path. Sobriety is the most important thing in Demi’s life right now. Lovato has been fortunate to have her family and friends for support during this time. Demi’s mother and her ex, Wilmer, have visited her in rehab when they can.”

Lovato ‘s mother Dianna de la Garza had previously confessed she was still “shaken” by the incident but said her daughter is now “happy” and “healthy” as she works toward her sobriety.

She shared: “It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day. [Demi’s assistant called and] said, Demi overdosed. So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids. I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening.

“I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life. She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”