David Mabuza unveils Adam Kok's statue
The statue has been erected at the municipal building to honour the late leader of the Griqua people in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has unveiled the statue of Adam Kok in Kokstad ahead during his Heritage Day address in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mabuza is addressing the nation at the main Heritage Day celebrations at Riverview Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, some political parties are also marking the public holiday.
Acting President David Mabuza unveils Adam Kok III Statue and the Adam Kok Municipal Building during the National Heritage Day celebrations at Kokstad in the KwaZulu-Natal Province. #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/8ehxWMhQSw— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga are holding celebrations in Kempton Park at the Codesa Walkway.
The Economic Freedom Fighters is using the occasion to call on the government to make serious changes as part of respecting and recognising heritage.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “On this day, we are calling for the consolidation of the constitutional amendment for allowing expropriation of land without compensation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
