DA seeks answers on Sassa grant application crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded a meeting with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu over allegations that some qualifying grant beneficiaries are being turned away from their offices.

The party says it has been bombarded with calls, messages and emails from beneficiaries from Gauteng and across the country who have been turned away because the agency cannot capture biometric applications.



DA Shadow Minister for Social Development Bridget Masango says some people have been waiting since June to access their grants, and that if not fixed, the data capturing issues could reach crisis levels by end of September.

Masango says Sassa needs to explain what the problem is.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have a backlog of new applications, which can even lead to a crisis. We’ve had enough crises at Sassa, we don’t need another one which looks like it’s been manufactured.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)