DA launches investigation after leaking of confidential information
Details of party leader Mmusi Maimane's intention to stand as Western Cape premier candidate was leaked to the media. He eventually opted not to.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s top leadership is concerned about the leaking of confidential information.
Now the DA's federal legal commission is investigating the possible origin of the leaks.
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the latest information leak has spurred the party to launch an investigation.
“In this instance, there was leaking of the scores and ranking of candidates for the Western Cape premier which has a serious impact on our internal processes to selecting candidates. The federal executive requested the federal legal commission to institute an investigation.”
When Eyewitness News asked whether several top DA leaders have been requested to hand in their electronic devices as part of the investigation, as has been reported, Malatsi wouldn't comment.
But Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party has asked him, although he has refused to hand in his devices, saying it's an invasion of his privacy.
“While I fully support that the leaks must be investigated, but they must not do things in such a way that it deprives the privacy of individuals.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
