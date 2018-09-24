DA launches investigation after leaking of confidential information

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

DA launches investigation after leaking of confidential information

Details of party leader Mmusi Maimane's intention to stand as Western Cape premier candidate was leaked to the media. He eventually opted not to.

Mmusi Maimane (left), Alan Winde (centre) and Dan Plato (right) at the DA press briefing on its candidate for the Western Cape premier on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Mmusi Maimane (left), Alan Winde (centre) and Dan Plato (right) at the DA press briefing on its candidate for the Western Cape premier on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s top leadership is concerned about the leaking of confidential information.

Details of party leader Mmusi Maimane's intention to stand as Western Cape premier candidate was leaked to the media. He eventually opted not to.

Now the DA's federal legal commission is investigating the possible origin of the leaks.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the latest information leak has spurred the party to launch an investigation.

“In this instance, there was leaking of the scores and ranking of candidates for the Western Cape premier which has a serious impact on our internal processes to selecting candidates. The federal executive requested the federal legal commission to institute an investigation.”

When Eyewitness News asked whether several top DA leaders have been requested to hand in their electronic devices as part of the investigation, as has been reported, Malatsi wouldn't comment.

But Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party has asked him, although he has refused to hand in his devices, saying it's an invasion of his privacy.

“While I fully support that the leaks must be investigated, but they must not do things in such a way that it deprives the privacy of individuals.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA