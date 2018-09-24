Cop injured after scuffle between police & Kensington residents
Chaos erupted when police embarked on a crime operation in the area on Friday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A police constable is recovering after suffering injuries during a scuffle between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Kensington residents.
The Kensington and Factreton communities have seen a spike in deadly gang violence over the past few weeks.
The police's Novela Potelwa says one person was arrested.
“On Friday evening, Western Cape police had embarked on an operation to address the generators of crime in the Kensington area when they came under fire from community members who pelted them with stones, threw petrol bombs and fired shots.”
Potelwa says SAPS members reacted using stun grenades and rubber bullets.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
