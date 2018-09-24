City of CT: No permits issued for Tuesday’s total shutdown protests

Residents in areas including Kensington and Bonteheuwel are set to take to the streets to highlight an increase in gang violence in their communities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it hasn't issued a permit for a series of total shutdown protests planned for Tuesday in various communities across Cape Town.

Residents in areas including Kensington, Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis, Manenberg, Kraaifontein and Hanover Park are set to take to the streets on Tuesday morning to highlight an increase in gang violence in their communities.

Major roadways are expected to be affected.

In August, scores of Kensington residents shut down a large part of Voortrekker Road as they peacefully demonstrated with placards and posters.

A similar demonstration occurred in Bonteheuwel weeks later.

The city's Richard Bosman said: “The two areas that have been specifically mentioned on social media where there has not been any official application are the Kensington area, where there has been a similar action before, and also in Bonteheuwel.”

