Mohale praises Ramaphosa’s stimulus package
President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed details about the government’s R50 billion stimulus package.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to revitalise the economy is much needed after his predecessor Jacob Zuma left the country poorer due to his bad choices.
Ramaphosa revealed details about the government’s R50 billion stimulus package, which includes major plans for the agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and manufacturing sectors.
The package will also see an upgrade of state hospitals and sanitation facilities at schools across the country.
Mohale says South Africa is only now realising the effects of Zuma’s administration on the economy.
“We estimate that there’s been syphoning off on average R100 billion a year, every year, for the last ten years. Can you image how children would’ve been admitted to school or how many hospitals would’ve been built?”
Managing Director for the Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia has also welcomed Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan.
“As a whole, it’s a move in the right direction and a lot now depends on implementation. We want to work with the president and his team to see how the banking sector can work with the team to make some of these things happen.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.