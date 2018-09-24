Mohale praises Ramaphosa’s stimulus package

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed details about the government’s R50 billion stimulus package.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to revitalise the economy is much needed after his predecessor Jacob Zuma left the country poorer due to his bad choices.

Ramaphosa revealed details about the government’s R50 billion stimulus package, which includes major plans for the agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and manufacturing sectors.

The package will also see an upgrade of state hospitals and sanitation facilities at schools across the country.

Mohale says South Africa is only now realising the effects of Zuma’s administration on the economy.

“We estimate that there’s been syphoning off on average R100 billion a year, every year, for the last ten years. Can you image how children would’ve been admitted to school or how many hospitals would’ve been built?”

Managing Director for the Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia has also welcomed Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan.

“As a whole, it’s a move in the right direction and a lot now depends on implementation. We want to work with the president and his team to see how the banking sector can work with the team to make some of these things happen.”

