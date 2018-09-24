Bellville taxi rank remains a no-go area after shootings
On Saturday, shots were fired between two groups at the rank and on Friday three people were shot; two of them were bystanders.
CAPE TOWN - The Bellville taxi rank remains a no-go area following shooting incidents over the weekend.
On Saturday, shots were fired between two groups at the rank and on Friday three people were shot; two of them were bystanders.
The Western Cape Transport Department says the violence started on Friday between Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association-affiliated Bellville taxi association and Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association.
Both associations have been suspended with immediate effect.
“The South African Police Service, Metro Police and traffic authorities have already implemented operational plans to secure the Bellville interchange. Officials are also working with the teams to clamp down on the violence and to make sure that the commuters are safe. A determination on whether to reopen the rank will only be made once the authorities have deemed it safe for commuters,” says Siphesihle Dube, the spokesperson for the MEC of Transport and Public Works Donald Grant.
Dube says in July, violence broke out between the same two associations.
A mediator was then appointed to reach a peaceful resolution.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
