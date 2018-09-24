8 people died on WC roads since start of long weekend
The N2 outside Grabouw had to be temporarily closed in both directions earlier on Monday following a head-on collision between a motorbike and car.
CAPE TOWN - At least eight people have been killed on the Western Cape’s roads since the start of the long weekend.
The N2 outside Grabouw had to be temporarily closed in both directions earlier on Monday following a head-on collision between a motorbike and a car.
The motorcyclist died on the scene.
Thirty motorists have also had to spend the weekend behind bars for drunk driving.
“We will experience soft traffic on Monday afternoon as motorists return from their destination. We urge motorists to be patient, especially when it comes to the roadworks and to not drink and drive,” provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says.
