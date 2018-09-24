8 must visit heritage sites in SA

Each is unique and offer a range of experiences, including plant life, wildlife, majestic mountain views, cave paintings and more.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is home to eight heritage sites that are recognised worldwide by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Each is unique and offer a range of experiences, including plant life, wildlife, majestic mountain views, cave paintings and more.

Eight World Heritage Sites:

iSimangaliso Wetland Park – KwaZulu-Natal

Recognised as South Africa's first world heritage site in 1999, iSimangaliso Wetland Park is the home of Africa’s largest estuarine system, making it a dream destination for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Cape Floral Region Protected Areas - Western Cape

The Cape Floral Region comprises of eight protected areas stretching from the Cape Peninsula to the Eastern Cape.

It includes our very own Wonder of Nature, Table Mountain, and is truly one of the world's great centres of terrestrial biodiversity.

Fossil Hominid Sites of South Africa – Gauteng

The area contains fascinating crucial elements that define the origin and evolution of humanity.

One can visit several caves and dig sites at 13 separate locations within an undulating landscape of low hills along a dolomitic limestone ridge.

Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape – Limpopo

Mapungubwe developed into the largest kingdom in the sub-continent before it was abandoned in the 14th century.

Today, one can visit the almost untouched remains of the palace sites and the settlement area that was once dependent upon them.

Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape - Northern Cape

The landscape is a prime example of the most interesting mega ecosystem in the world.

It lies next to the Orange River which forms the border between South Africa and neighbouring Namibia.

Robben Island - Western Cape

Once used to house a prison and hospital, it is now a symbol of the human spirit and freedom.

Robben Island is situated in Table Bay, 6.9 kilometres west of the coast of Bloubergstrand.

Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park - KwaZulu-Natal

The Drakensberg Park protects a high level of endemic and globally threatened species, especially birds and plants.

It is also home to some of the most beautiful rock paintings in the world.

Vredefort Dome - Free State

The Vredefort crater is the largest verified impact crater on Earth. It is still visible today, measuring about 40km in diameter.

When visiting the area, you will notice small hills in a large dome shape with beautiful valleys between them.