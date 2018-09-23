Untu to approach court to force Prasa to protect employees, commuters

Untu says it's clear Prasa has simply been hiding behind excuses such as vandalism, commuter crime and other criminal activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Untu says it is shocked and horrified at the incident in Umlazi where a large group of people tried to set fire to a railway station on Friday.

The union says it will approach the courts with an urgent application to force the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to protect its employees and commuters.

It's understood the crowd of about a 1,000 people were angry because the trains were delayed.

Untu says it's clear Prasa has simply been hiding behind excuses such as vandalism, commuter crime and other criminal activities.

“... They are absolutely doing nothing to adhere to their constitutional obligations, firstly. We are really disappointed in the SAPS, we have been complaining, pointing this out, tabling incidents over the past three years, non-stop.”