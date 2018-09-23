Untu to approach court to force Prasa to protect employees, commuters
Untu says it's clear Prasa has simply been hiding behind excuses such as vandalism, commuter crime and other criminal activities.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Untu says it is shocked and horrified at the incident in Umlazi where a large group of people tried to set fire to a railway station on Friday.
The union says it will approach the courts with an urgent application to force the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to protect its employees and commuters.
It's understood the crowd of about a 1,000 people were angry because the trains were delayed.
Untu says it's clear Prasa has simply been hiding behind excuses such as vandalism, commuter crime and other criminal activities.
“... They are absolutely doing nothing to adhere to their constitutional obligations, firstly. We are really disappointed in the SAPS, we have been complaining, pointing this out, tabling incidents over the past three years, non-stop.”
Popular in Local
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
‘Molewa worked tirelessly in all positions she held in our govt’
-
Ramaphosa pays respects to Edna Molewa’s family after minister’s death
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018
-
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.