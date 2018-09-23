Temporary road closures in CT due to marathon

The city's JP Smith says thousands of runners and spectators are expected to attend the prestigious event.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says there will be temporary road closure due to the Sanlam Cape Town marathon on Sunday.

The race will start and finish at the Cape Town Stadium precinct.

The city's JP Smith says thousands of runners and spectators are expected to attend the prestigious event.

“There will be stops and full road closures affecting numerous roads throughout the southern suburbs, the Cape Town and the Atlantic seaboard."