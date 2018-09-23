Survey: No party holds a majority in Gauteng ahead of 2019 polls

That’s according to a survey released on Sunday by the Institute of Race Relations.

JOHANNESBURG – None of the mainstream political parties in South Africa have a majority to win Gauteng province outright ahead of next year’s general elections.

That’s according to a survey released on Sunday by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The poll was conducted by Victory Research between 22 August and 4 September this year. The IRR says the sample of respondents who were interviewed – a total of 978 - was fully demographically representative and comprised only registered voters.

The IRR found 46% support for the African National Congress (ANC)‚ 28% for the Democratic Alliance (DA) and 17% for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng.

“The poll found no one party held a majority in Gauteng. In turn, it found that the base of the EFF’s support comes from Gauteng. The province is South Africa’s most populous and the 17% the EFF has secured in Gauteng will have gone some considerable way towards driving up its national percentage of the vote, to 13%.”

According to the survey, about 10% of alienated black ANC voters have responded to the EFF’s ability to dominate ANC policy on issues like land reform and the expropriation of land without compensation, which is already favourable to the EFF.

However, these issues seem to be least on voters’ minds compared to unemployment and levels of crime in the country.

“The EFF has been able to do this without having any clear and compelling vision on those priority issues that matter most to voters: jobs, unemployment, education, and healthcare. Essentially, there is a public debate vacuum on those issues that matter most to voters, one compounded by an economic crisis.

“Thus, land reform – a problem that ranks lowest among voters as a priority – has been allowed to overwhelm national debate and, driven by the EFF, be used to frame the ANC as subservient to the EFF’s direction and programme of action.”