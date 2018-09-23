Survey: No party holds a majority in Gauteng ahead of 2019 polls
That’s according to a survey released on Sunday by the Institute of Race Relations.
JOHANNESBURG – None of the mainstream political parties in South Africa have a majority to win Gauteng province outright ahead of next year’s general elections.
That’s according to a survey released on Sunday by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).
The poll was conducted by Victory Research between 22 August and 4 September this year. The IRR says the sample of respondents who were interviewed – a total of 978 - was fully demographically representative and comprised only registered voters.
The IRR found 46% support for the African National Congress (ANC)‚ 28% for the Democratic Alliance (DA) and 17% for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng.
“The poll found no one party held a majority in Gauteng. In turn, it found that the base of the EFF’s support comes from Gauteng. The province is South Africa’s most populous and the 17% the EFF has secured in Gauteng will have gone some considerable way towards driving up its national percentage of the vote, to 13%.”
According to the survey, about 10% of alienated black ANC voters have responded to the EFF’s ability to dominate ANC policy on issues like land reform and the expropriation of land without compensation, which is already favourable to the EFF.
However, these issues seem to be least on voters’ minds compared to unemployment and levels of crime in the country.
“The EFF has been able to do this without having any clear and compelling vision on those priority issues that matter most to voters: jobs, unemployment, education, and healthcare. Essentially, there is a public debate vacuum on those issues that matter most to voters, one compounded by an economic crisis.
“Thus, land reform – a problem that ranks lowest among voters as a priority – has been allowed to overwhelm national debate and, driven by the EFF, be used to frame the ANC as subservient to the EFF’s direction and programme of action.”
Popular in Politics
-
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens
-
DA says focal point is how it will deal with state capture, corruption
-
Mixed reaction to Dan Plato's appointment as CT mayor
-
[WATCH] Losi: Unity is our call of action
-
DA in Gauteng 'moves full speed forward' ahead of 2019 elections
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict son
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.