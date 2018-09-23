Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon

Mokoka finished in a blistering 2:08.31 to take 10 seconds off the previous record of Ethiopia's Asefa Negewu.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Stephen Mokoka has won the 2018 Sanlam Cape Town marathon, setting a new course record in the process.

Mokoka finished in a blistering 2:08.31 to take 10 seconds off the previous record of 2017 winner Asefa Negewu of Ethiopia. He is the first South African to win the race since 2010.

Namibia's Helalia Johannes was the first female athlete to cross the line, winning in a time of 2.29.28.

Both the men’s and women’s winners set new course records.

