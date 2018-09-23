Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon

Greenpeace Africa & SANParks send condolences to Edna Molewa's family
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Stephen Mokoka has won the 2018 Sanlam Cape Town marathon, setting a new course record in the process.
Mokoka finished in a blistering 2:08.31 to take 10 seconds off the previous record of 2017 winner Asefa Negewu of Ethiopia. He is the first South African to win the race since 2010.
Namibia's Helalia Johannes was the first female athlete to cross the line, winning in a time of 2.29.28.
Both the men’s and women’s winners set new course records.
WATCH: SA athlete Stephen Mokoka sets new Sanlam Cape Town Marathon record
