‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
The dire conditions in the Oudtshoorn Municipality have still not changed after its government declared a local state of disaster due to critical water shortages.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape say while some dam levels in Cape Town are on the rise, several areas in the region are still being gripped by a water crisis.
The dire conditions in the Oudtshoorn Municipality have still not changed after its government declared a local state of disaster due to critical water shortages.
In July, the Raubenheimer Dam level was at 30.7%.
Recent downpours in the Cape have brought this up to only just over 40%.
Mayor Colan Sylvester says the weather forecast does not look encouraging as it reflects anticipations of high temperatures and low rainfall.
He says that the crisis has not been alleviated.
“Due to the fact that our [water] consumption in winter is about 11 kilolitres and it jumps to 18 megalitres per day, we still see that as an emergency.”
Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Beaufort West, water restrictions intensified at the beginning of this month.
The municipality introduced water shedding to decrease water consumption in the drought-stricken area.
Authorities have urged residents to continue saving water as the summer months’ approach.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
Survey: No party holds a majority in Gauteng ahead of 2019 polls
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral
-
EC police investigate murder of 3 family members
-
More arrests expected following Phoenix triple murder, says Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.