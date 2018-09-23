Popular Topics
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’

The dire conditions in the Oudtshoorn Municipality have still not changed after its government declared a local state of disaster due to critical water shortages.

FILE: The Wemmershoek Dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape say while some dam levels in Cape Town are on the rise, several areas in the region are still being gripped by a water crisis.

The dire conditions in the Oudtshoorn Municipality have still not changed after its government declared a local state of disaster due to critical water shortages.

In July, the Raubenheimer Dam level was at 30.7%.

Recent downpours in the Cape have brought this up to only just over 40%.

Mayor Colan Sylvester says the weather forecast does not look encouraging as it reflects anticipations of high temperatures and low rainfall.

He says that the crisis has not been alleviated.

“Due to the fact that our [water] consumption in winter is about 11 kilolitres and it jumps to 18 megalitres per day, we still see that as an emergency.”

Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Beaufort West, water restrictions intensified at the beginning of this month.

The municipality introduced water shedding to decrease water consumption in the drought-stricken area.

Authorities have urged residents to continue saving water as the summer months’ approach.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

