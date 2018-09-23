'SABC cannot be allowed to collapse'
The public broadcaster has come under scrutiny for its planned restricting process that might see thousands of employees lose their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa says the SABC cannot be allowed to collapse due to the challenges it’s facing.
The entity announced that it is trying to cut costs which include a R3.1 billion wage bill.
Unions and Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane have criticised the move, calling on the broadcaster to find other ways to cut costs.
Media Monitoring's William Bird, however, says tough calls need to be made to ensure the survival of the SABC.
“I mean the SABC matters because when the SABC does not do well it impacts the whole media sector.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
