Ramaphosa headed to 73rd UN General Assembly in New York
This will be the first time Cyril Ramaphosa will be participating in the UN GA as a head of state, where he will also outline the country's domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities.
NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to arrive in New York today, ahead of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN GA).
This will be the first time Ramaphosa will be participating in the UN GA as a head of state, where he will also outline the country's domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities.
Ramaphosa will take part in events around the UN GA in the coming week.
At the general debate on Wednesday, he's expected to share the country's priorities, including the land reform programme, inclusiveness and transformation within the South African economy.
Ramaphosa is due to meet with CEOs of major global companies as part of the drive to attract foreign direct investment.
Before the UN general debate kicks off, a statue of former President Nelson Mandela will be unveiled at the Mandela Peace Summit - a high-level meeting in honour of South Africa's first democratically-elected president.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
