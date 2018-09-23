Popular Topics
Police probe deaths of 2 illegal miners in unused mine

It’s understood police were informed that the miners were trapped underground on Saturday and initiated a rescue operation with the local community.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two illegal miners at an old unused mine between Xikukwani and Mavalane near Giyani in Limpopo.

It’s understood police were informed that the miners were trapped underground on Saturday and initiated a rescue operation with the local community.

During the rescue effort, three miners were removed from the mine, two were reported dead, while the third was rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention where he was later arrested for illegal mining.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says an inquest docket has been opened for further investigations.

“SAPS is investigating the death of two illegal miners who died during an incident. The police received reports that there were people who had been trapped inside this mine. [And] they reacted swiftly and the rescue operation ensued. All the three were removed and two already passed away and one was taken to hospital.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

