More arrests expected following Phoenix triple murder, says Cele
Forty-four-year-old Jane Govender and her two daughters were found dead in their home in Phoenix on Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they expect to make more arrests for the Phoenix triple murder case after one suspect was apprehended on Saturday.
Forty-four-year-old Jane Govender and her two daughters were found dead in their home in Phoenix on Friday morning.
It’s understood Govender’s husband made the grim discovery after returning from working overnight.
Cele has confirmed that the suspect who’s been arrested for the triple murder is known to the family and has reiterated that police are on the lookout for more perpetrators.
The 45-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
#PoliceMinistry The Minister of Police #BhekiCele arrived at the scene of triple murder at Longcrot Drive Phoenix accompanied by eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer. TM pic.twitter.com/RGLnBrRwsF— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2018
Cele says Govender and her two daughters died in a painful manner.
“Police are doing investigations [and] we went to the crime scene and realised that it was a bad scene. We hope that police will be able to link things soon and we are able to pick other people...”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.