More arrests expected following Phoenix triple murder, says Cele

Forty-four-year-old Jane Govender and her two daughters were found dead in their home in Phoenix on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they expect to make more arrests for the Phoenix triple murder case after one suspect was apprehended on Saturday.

Forty-four-year-old Jane Govender and her two daughters were found dead in their home in Phoenix on Friday morning.

It’s understood Govender’s husband made the grim discovery after returning from working overnight.

Cele has confirmed that the suspect who’s been arrested for the triple murder is known to the family and has reiterated that police are on the lookout for more perpetrators.

The 45-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

#PoliceMinistry The Minister of Police #BhekiCele arrived at the scene of triple murder at Longcrot Drive Phoenix accompanied by eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer. TM pic.twitter.com/RGLnBrRwsF — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2018

Cele says Govender and her two daughters died in a painful manner.

“Police are doing investigations [and] we went to the crime scene and realised that it was a bad scene. We hope that police will be able to link things soon and we are able to pick other people...”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)