‘Molewa worked tirelessly in all positions she held in our govt’

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Edna Molewa's passing, saying she died in a Pretoria hospital after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are continuing to pour in for Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa following her death on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Molewa's passing, saying she died in a Pretoria hospital after a short illness.

As a member of the executive, she is expected to receive an official state funeral. But the government says this will be announced soon.

Molewa has been described as a struggle hero, environmentalist and a champion for women’s rights.

The Environment Minister died on Saturday at 61 after an unspecified illness.

The ANC says it will honour Molewa’s memories

“Once all the details have been finalised, we will be able to convey a detailed programme on the activities that will be held as part of honouring her legacy.”

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says they are saddened by her passing.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP has described Molewa as a dedicated minister.

“Molewa worked tirelessly in all the position that she held - from MEC, to premier to minister in our government.

Ramaphosa has declared a period of national mourning and ordered that the national flag is flown at half-mast countrywide.

The president added that the funeral details will be announced soon.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)