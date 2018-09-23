‘Molewa worked tirelessly in all positions she held in our govt’
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Edna Molewa's passing, saying she died in a Pretoria hospital after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are continuing to pour in for Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa following her death on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Molewa's passing, saying she died in a Pretoria hospital after a short illness.
As a member of the executive, she is expected to receive an official state funeral. But the government says this will be announced soon.
Molewa has been described as a struggle hero, environmentalist and a champion for women’s rights.
The Environment Minister died on Saturday at 61 after an unspecified illness.
The ANC says it will honour Molewa’s memories
“Once all the details have been finalised, we will be able to convey a detailed programme on the activities that will be held as part of honouring her legacy.”
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says they are saddened by her passing.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP has described Molewa as a dedicated minister.
“Molewa worked tirelessly in all the position that she held - from MEC, to premier to minister in our government.
Ramaphosa has declared a period of national mourning and ordered that the national flag is flown at half-mast countrywide.
The president added that the funeral details will be announced soon.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa pays respects to Edna Molewa’s family after minister’s death
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens
-
Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa dies at age 61
-
Bellville taxi rank closed due to ongoing taxi-related violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.