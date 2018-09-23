Popular Topics
Molewa united our family - brother

In a statement, Edna Molewa's family says South Africa has lost a great leader and activist who dedicated her life to the service of the people.

Water and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa in Kirstenbosch on 22 May 2013. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
Water and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa in Kirstenbosch on 22 May 2013. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Edna Molewa has described her as patriot and revolutionary whose life was dedicated to the betterment of South Africans.

Molewa died in hospital on Saturday after a short illness.

At the time of her passing, she was a Member of Parliament and Minister of Environmental Affairs.

In a statement, Molewa's family says South Africa has lost a great leader and activist who dedicated her life to the service of the people.

Her brother Fana Mmethi says for a long time, hers was the life of the liberation struggle.

“We tried to discourage her to move away from politics. But she would just go on and on. From our family, we have learned that she really supported the government.”

He says Molewa has left an indelible mark in the lives of those that knew her.

“She was just a humble person, a very straight-talking person, very loyal. And she was uniting our family. We are really going to miss her.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

