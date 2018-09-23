Molewa hailed as struggle hero, champion of workers' rights

The ANC says it owes the Molewa family for allowing their daughter to serve the country and the party for most of her life.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has described the late Edna Molewa as a struggle hero who championed workers’ rights and dedicated her life to fighting violence and sexual abuse against women.

Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital on Saturday after falling ill while on a state visit to China.

The Minister of Environmental affairs died at the age of 61.

Pule Mabe said: We are with the family during this difficult time. We have thanked them for having borrowed us Mma Molewa who has spent the most part of her life within the structures of our organisation doing work for the betterment of others.”

Meanwhile, World Wide Fund for Nature CEO Dr Morne du Plessis has described Molewa as someone who was dedicated to the conservation of the environment.

“For many years when she worked in the office of Environmental Affairs, we had to work around the clock to keep up with her. So she was tireless in what she was doing.”

Parliament has expressed admiration for Molewa's work as minister describing her as a dedicated member of Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered flags be flown at half-mast.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)