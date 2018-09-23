Molewa hailed as struggle hero, champion of workers' rights
The ANC says it owes the Molewa family for allowing their daughter to serve the country and the party for most of her life.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has described the late Edna Molewa as a struggle hero who championed workers’ rights and dedicated her life to fighting violence and sexual abuse against women.
Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital on Saturday after falling ill while on a state visit to China.
The Minister of Environmental affairs died at the age of 61.
The ANC says it owes the Molewa family for allowing their daughter to serve the country and the party for most of her life.
Pule Mabe said: We are with the family during this difficult time. We have thanked them for having borrowed us Mma Molewa who has spent the most part of her life within the structures of our organisation doing work for the betterment of others.”
Meanwhile, World Wide Fund for Nature CEO Dr Morne du Plessis has described Molewa as someone who was dedicated to the conservation of the environment.
“For many years when she worked in the office of Environmental Affairs, we had to work around the clock to keep up with her. So she was tireless in what she was doing.”
Parliament has expressed admiration for Molewa's work as minister describing her as a dedicated member of Parliament.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered flags be flown at half-mast.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
‘Molewa worked tirelessly in all positions she held in our govt’
-
Ramaphosa pays respects to Edna Molewa’s family after minister’s death
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018
-
Maimane: DA has a plan to solve land question for all citizens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.