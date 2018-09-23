Lotto results: Saturday 22 September

EWN brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 numbers are as follows:

Main Lotto Draw: 04, 30, 36, 43, 44, 52 Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto Plus 1: 17, 24, 40, 43, 48, 52 Bonus Ball: 14

Lotto Plus 2: 28, 31, 38, 39, 48, 51 Bonus Ball: 49

For more details visit the National Lottery website.