Lacazette, Aubameyang help Arsenal edge past Everton
LONDON - Arsenal broke down a determined Everton defence to win 2-0 on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring two second-half goals in two minutes to give the Gunners their fourth straight Premier League win.
Everton had created most of the early chances as they looked for their first victory at Arsenal since January 1996, but they were unable to find their way past goalkeeper Petr Cech.
French striker Lacazette broke the deadlock just short of the hour mark for the Gunners, running in from the left before elegantly curling the ball into the far corner just beyond the reach of outstretched England keeper Jordan Pickford.
Gabon international Aubameyang doubled the lead two minutes later from what appeared to be an offside position, sending Pickford the wrong way from close range.
The win - and Arsenal’s first clean sheet of the season - pushes the Gunners up to sixth in the table, while the Toffees stay in 12th place.
