Lacazette, Aubameyang help Arsenal edge past Everton

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lacazette, Aubameyang help Arsenal edge past Everton

Everton had created most of the early chances as they looked for their first victory at Arsenal since January 1996.

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on 23 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on 23 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - Arsenal broke down a determined Everton defence to win 2-0 on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring two second-half goals in two minutes to give the Gunners their fourth straight Premier League win.

Everton had created most of the early chances as they looked for their first victory at Arsenal since January 1996, but they were unable to find their way past goalkeeper Petr Cech.

French striker Lacazette broke the deadlock just short of the hour mark for the Gunners, running in from the left before elegantly curling the ball into the far corner just beyond the reach of outstretched England keeper Jordan Pickford.

Gabon international Aubameyang doubled the lead two minutes later from what appeared to be an offside position, sending Pickford the wrong way from close range.

The win - and Arsenal’s first clean sheet of the season - pushes the Gunners up to sixth in the table, while the Toffees stay in 12th place.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA